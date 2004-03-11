Altec Lansing MX-5021

Test Method

We used the same test method as we did in our earlier review . For the objective tests we used a DAAS32 (Digital Audio Analysis System) with a dedicated acquisition card and Windows-based software. The test microphone was a ¼" Neutrik 3382. We used the usual two-in-one measurement system for frequency response, at a distance suitable for the satellites and another close-up one for the bass. The system software relates the two ratings once the operator has chosen a frequency to suit the test being run. The overall rating is combined with one for the subwoofer by itself (using the close-up method) to give a good view of what it can do and what the satellite crossover frequency is.

To plot the curve shown here, we used weighting and a third octave plot. This smoothes out frequency response accidents but makes things much clearer for non-experts.

All the tests were run in conditions similar to those found in real life: satellites on a desk and the subwoofer on the floor. The results therefore correspond to what you would get with a properly installed system.

For the subjective tests, we used a PC with a Creative Audigy 2 ZS Platinum Pro sound card. We played different sorts of music to get a good idea of sound quality and defects in the main pitches. The supports were DVD Audio and CD Audio.

We rounded off the tests by seeing what was the highest sound level we could reach without any audible distortion. We created a pink noise broadband signal strongly filtered in the intrabass range (practically absent from most kinds of music) and lightly filtered in low-pass from 500Hz (-3dB).

This third octave analysis of our test signal shows exactly how the frequencies sent to the speakers are distributed.

This 3D spectrum analysis (sound level, frequency and time out of 5.5s) gives an idea of what our signal is like.

Sound levels were measured at 1 meter from the speakers installed in a typical way (satellites on a desk and the subwoofer on the floor) using a sound level meter with a resolution of 0.1dB SPL and configured with a standard "Long" response time to obtain a stable value representative of the mean level obtained. The resulting value is of course in dB SPL (deciBel Sound Pressure Level) without weighting

The sound level obtained in dB SPL "L" (linear) as seen on the screen of our meter.