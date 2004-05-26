Altec Lansing CS21 and Klipsch ProMedia GMX A-2.1 Sound Better and Cost Less

Satellite Speakers That Can Be Disassembled

The Klipsch satellites are very well designed. They are mounted on particularly stable feet that are adjustable in almost any direction, thanks to a little wheel - an interesting little bonus. On the technical side, they use a nice mid-range speaker with a central arch and a handsome metallic skin. The top of the spectrum is handled by a dome/cone tweeter with a metallic membrane and central diffuser mounted in a sort of tiny earpiece. A positive aspect is that a sort of metallic arc protects the medium-range speaker, which is useful. The load is a dampened bass-reflex deadened by a pad of polyester wool, and the vent is at the point of the arch that is used as a loading volume. The tweeter filter is a classic standard-type condenser. Everything makes a very good impression, including the design of the transducers and the speakers, which cannot be described as having a mere box shape.

The bass speaker consists of a 165 mm loudspeaker on the front - behind a suitably solid protective grille. It has quite an unusual shape but one that we consider to be a very wise choice because it is very deep but not very tall. The load is a form of bass-reflex with a sort of laminated vent at the bottom of the rear surface, across the whole width. The construction really looks very good and the box is quite heavy. Note that is has a socket for attaching a second speaker where you think you might not have enough bass. Klipsch makes a box fitted with an 8" boomer and 100 W amplification, both of which are quite effective.