Altec Lansing CS21 and Klipsch ProMedia GMX A-2.1 Sound Better and Cost Less

Klipsch ProMedia GMX A-2.1: A Glimpse Of The Future

Klipsch is famous among sound reproduction enthusiasts for its Klipschorn speakers that are designed to be placed in the corners of a room, but the company also offers a range of multimedia products as well. The GMX A-2.1 continues the brand's reputation for originality with a futuristic look that you'll either love or hate. Everything depends on your taste and the position in which you install them. Let's say that they wouldn't go with every type of interior design - in any case you won't be able to ignore them - they'd even look perfectly at home in a science fiction movie. At least, that's true for the satellites, while the subwoofer is of a much more traditional design.

For the controls, Klipsch has opted for a sort of miniature console attached to the subwoofer housing by two cables. It contains a volume potentiometer (which is also the start button) and a bass level control. At the back, there are connections with two line inputs (one of which has Cinch sockets and the other a 3.5 mm jack, a great idea) and a headphone output socket. The functional design is quite successful but the system takes up quite a lot of room for what is on offer. It all boils down to your personal taste and how much room you have.