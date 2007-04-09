Alienware's m5550i Notebook Means Business

Features Table
|Manufacturer
|Alienware
|Model
|Area-51 m5550
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width x Height x Depth
|14" x 2" x 10.5"
35.6cm x 5.1cm x 26.7cm
|Unit & Battery
|6lb 14oz / 3118.5g
|Charger and Power Cord
|1lb 4oz / 567g
|Total
|8lb 2oz / 3685.5g
|AC Adapter & Battery
|Battery I Capacity
|Li-Ion 6 Cells (10.8 V, 4400 mAh)
|Battery II Capacity
|Li-Ion 9 Cells (10.8 V, 6600 mAh)
|AC adapter
|90 W
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad
|Display and Graphics Controller
|Display Size
|15.4" Wide Screen
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Graphics controller
|Nvidia GeForce Go 7600
|System
|BIOS
|Phoenix version 2.03 08/04/2006
|CPU
|DualCore Intel Core 2 Duo T7600
(2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667)
|Memory
|2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2
|Hard Drive
|Manufacturer & Model
|Hitatchi HTS721010G9SA00
|Size
|100 GB
|Performance
|(SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10 ms)
|Other Drives
|Manufacturer & Model
|Optiarc DVD-RW AD-5540A
|Type
|DVD-RW
|Floppy Drive
|none
|Media Bay
|none
|Connectors
B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right
|PS2 Mouse/Keyboard
|none / none
|USB 2.0
|2xL 1xR
|IEEE1394/Firewire
|1xR
|Serial COM Port
|none
|Parallel LPT Port
|none
|Microphone
|1 (Keyboard)
|IR port
|none
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|VGA / DVI out
|none / 1xR
|TV out
|1xR, S-Video
|TV in
|EXPANSION CARD
|AC Power
|1xB
|PC-Card Slots
|none
|Express-Card Slots
|1xR
|LAN
|Realtek RTL8169/8110 Gigabit Ethernet
|WLAN
|Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
|Wireless WAN
|none
|Audio Connectors
|1xL Mic, 1xL Headphone/SPDIF
|Audio Chip
|Intel 82801 GBM ICH7-M - High Definition Audio Controller
|Modem
|1xB / Motorola SM56
|Card-Reader/Writer
|1xR Multi (SD, MS, MSPRO, MMC)
|Fingerprint Security Sensor
|none
|Manufacturer’s Docking Socket
|none
|Software
|Operating system
|Windows XP Pro
|*m5550 physical measurements taken with standard battery