Better Than Prime Day: Take $630 Off Alienware m15

If you're a cash-strapped gamer (and let's face it, aren't we all), chances are you're hoping to score some solid gaming deals on Amazon Prime Day. And score them you will, just not on Alienware gear.

Amazon doesn't have a strong history of offering Alienware deals, which is why we think you'll like this deal. For a limited time, Dell has the Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,299.99 via coupon code "AW630AFF". That's $630 off, which makes it the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on this machine.

Alienware m15

Now you might be thinking, this is the same sale we wrote about last month. And you'd be correct, except today's sale swaps the now two year old GTX 1060 6GB graphics card (found in Dell's May sale) for a new GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card. The GTX 1660 Ti is Nvidia's latest mid-range graphics card and packs support for DirectX Ray Tracing.

The Editor's Choice laptop also features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Alienware's coupon is valid through June 9.