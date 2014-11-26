Trending

Alienware Alpha Review

Combining the UI of a gaming console with the power of a PC, the Alienware Alpha is a force to be reckoned with.

Our Verdict

For

  • Small, portable design
  • Runs quiet when gaming
  • Growing game library has more than 3,500 titles
  • Solid graphics performance

Against

  • More expensive than traditional game consoles
  • Entering text in console mode is tedious
  • Slow hard drive
  • Takes too long to boot Alpha UI

Introduction

Say hello to the gateway drug of PC gaming. Alienware, known for kick-ass laptops and desktops, is turning its attention to console players with the new Alpha. But what is the Alpha exactly? At its core, it’s a small desktop gaming PC, but, thanks to an innovative interface, it allows gamers to play PC titles as easily as they would on an Xbox One or PlayStation 4. With the ability to tap Steam's ever-growing game library and deliver 4K graphics, Alienware has everything it needs to establish itself as the new alpha dog of the gaming arena.