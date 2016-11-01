New Alienware 13 Wows with OLED Screen, VR Power

Until now, VR-ready PCs have been more or less the domain of desktop PCs and heavy-as-hell laptops. But now, thanks to Nvidia's 10-series GPUs, Alienware has transformed its 13-inch gaming notebook into one of the smallest systems capable of supporting either the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

We just posted our full review of the Alienware 13 on Laptop Mag, and we are impressed by its VR-capabilities as well as its new chassis. The new system is slimmer and rocks a hinge-forward design, allowing for better audio and cooling solutions. That also means that the system fit nicely into our messenger bag for easy transport.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops (Including VR-Ready Gaming Laptops)

The real star of the show is the super vibrant OLED display, which is worth the price of admission alone. The display's color reproduction was off the charts at 210 percent of the sRGB gamut. It's a feature we didn't know we wanted and needed until now.

The Alienware 13 put on a hell of a show during our gaming benchmarks, starting with a score of 60 frames per second at Very High and 1080p on the Grand Theft Auto V test. It notched a solid 6.8 on the SteamVR Performance benchmark (out of 10) and notched 76fps on the Hitman Test.

We were also impressed by the overall performance and speedy file transfers, and ridiculously comfortable typing experience.



If you're looking for a true on-the-go VR solution, you should check out our full review of the Alienware 13 R3 OLED.

