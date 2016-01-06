Alcatel Fierce XL Brings a Windows 10 Phone to T-Mobile

LAS VEGAS — If you're one of the seemingly few folks who wants a Windows 10 phone, a new smartphone could meet your demand. The Alcatel Fierce XL with Windows 10 Mobile will be available on T-Mobile in the coming weeks, making it the first Windows 10 phone on the Uncarrier. While an exact price has yet to be announced, Alcatel says the phone will be "affordably priced."

The Fierce XL with Windows 10 Mobile is basically a Windows variant of the existing Fierce XL, which runs Android and is available on MetroPCS for $139 (before discount). Both phones have the same 5.5-inch 720p display, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2500-mAh battery and 4G LTE capability.

During my time with the Fierce XL with Windows 10, I found the phone's plastic material and light blue color somewhat toy-like, but still sturdy. Its 720p display was clear and bright, and the 1.1-GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor capably launched the Camera app without lag. I wasn't very impressed with the front camera and the selfie it took, though.

Some of the draws of the Windows 10 mobile system include the Hey Cortana feature that leaves Microsoft's digital assistant always-on, so you can ask for the weather or set timers vocally at any time. You'll also get universal Office apps and sync your progress and documents between your Windows 10 phone and laptop or desktop.

Unfortunately, one key Windows 10 feature is not supported by the Fierce XL with Windows 10 Mobile — Continuum. This tool lets you turn your smartphone into a computer by connecting it to a display dock and hooking up a monitor, mouse and keyboard.

The absence of Continuum may deter some Windows phone fans from picking up the Fierce XL, since Continuum appears to be a big feature that could win over users, but future Alcatel devices could add support. CNET is reporting that the Chinese company is working on a "superphone," although it's not clear if that will run Windows 10. CNET also said the Fierce XL with Windows will cost $140, which is the same as the existing Fierce XL.

We'll have to get one in for a full review to see if the Fierce XL with Windows 10 mobile is worth your dollars.