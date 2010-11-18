Cooling Down With Hive-Like Aesthetics

When you think of electric fans, you think propeller blades surrounded by a cage. Not so with the Air Sphere. This uniquely round rotor was designed by Miyazawa Tetsu and Ichimura Shigenori, and looks nothing like your typical fan.

The quickest way to describe the Air Sphere would be to call it a balloon punched full of holes. The design looks interesting, but with a diameter of 11 inches, there might not be enough air to go around on a hot summer day. Still, as a centerpiece and a personal air conditioner, it looks like a solid choice.

[source: Yanko Design]