ADS DVD Xpress DX2: Legal, but imperfect, DVD Copying

How Good Is The Copy?

I also ran a few quality tests to see how the copied DVDs compared with the originals. The differences are much more evident in the larger versions of the following pictures. Just click the images to enlarge them.

Figures 9 and 10 show that the DX2 copy has some obvious color differences. A little trial and error with the brightness and color settings in the Capture Wizard might be able to reduce the difference (I used the DVD default settings for the test). Also note that almost all of the detail on the brick behind the people is lost on the copy, along with significant facial detail on all of the people. Overall, the copy is nowhere near as clear as the original DVD.

Figure 9: Image test - original DVD (click image to enlarge)

Figure 10: Image test - DX2 Copy (click image to enlarge)

Considering that the video was converted to analog and then back to digital through the DX2, the results are not surprising. Keep in mind that it is much easier to find fault in a still image than a moving one. The copied video is still watchable, especially if you plan on viewing it on a standard definition TV, which is a little more forgiving on the details.