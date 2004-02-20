Trending

ADS DVD Xpress: Trash VHS Cassettes, Burn DVDs

Do you have dozens of old VHS tapes lying around in your closet that you want to get on DVD? ADS Technologies promises easy help with its DVD XPress, a compact DVD encoding solution that connects to a PC via a USB port and transfers analog video signals from VHS cassettes to your PC. Bundled software then guides you through the DVD burning process. Our tests reveal whether it is time to throw out your VHS cassettes and to begin burning your DVDs.

ADS Xpress: Scope Of Delivery

Besides the DVD Xpress unit, the package includes the requisite power supply, a video cable, a USB connection cable as well as a handy manual and the obligatory CD with drivers and software.

Looks smart: the DVD XPress is about the size of an external modem.

Three cinch ports input the video signal (yellow) and both audio channels (red / white). Next to them on the right is the S-Video jack. On the far right is the USB port via which the DVD XPress can be hooked up to any computer.