ADS DVD Xpress: Trash VHS Cassettes, Burn DVDs

ADS Xpress: Scope Of Delivery

Besides the DVD Xpress unit, the package includes the requisite power supply, a video cable, a USB connection cable as well as a handy manual and the obligatory CD with drivers and software.

Looks smart: the DVD XPress is about the size of an external modem.

Three cinch ports input the video signal (yellow) and both audio channels (red / white). Next to them on the right is the S-Video jack. On the far right is the USB port via which the DVD XPress can be hooked up to any computer.