Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

Benchmarks

Driver & Software Graphics Driver MOBILITY RADEON 9700 6.14.10.6422 (Acer Ferrari 3200) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 6.14.0010.6396 (Asus M6800N) MOBILITY RADEON 9700 6.14.10.6396 (Blackbox M11 /Dell XPS) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 Pro Turbo 6.14.10.6392 (Dell Inspiron 8600 ATI) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 6.14.0010.6378 (Yakumo Q8M) GeForce FX Go5650 6.14.0010.4482 (Dell Inspiron 8600 Nvidia) DirectX Version: 9.0b (4.09.0000.0902) OS Windows XP Pro, Build 2600 SP1 (2600.xpsp2.030422-1633) Benchmarks & Settings Sysmark 2002 Version 1.0 MobileMark2002 Version 1.0 Quake III Team Arena THG3.dem, command line = +set cd_nocd 1 +set s_initsound 0Graphics detail = High Quality Halo Ver. 1.0.2.581 /Combat Evolved Timedemo Pixelshader 2.0-Settings UT2003 Ver.2225 Antalus Flyby Demo/Inferno Demo Aquamark 3 Timedemo Splintercell EMEA 1_1_1 Tibilis Demo Farcry Demo Cooler01

To serve as a comparison for the performance the Acer Ferrari 3200, we used benchmark values from notebooks that we have tested in the past. The features of all devices are described above in the section "Technical data for the Taiwanese Ferrari".