Trending

Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

By

The comparison between Acer's bright red Ferrari 3200 notebook and the legendary sport's car par excellence is obvious enough. But for a reasonable $2,000 (€2,050), does Acer's Ferrari desktop, equipped with a mobile Athlon64 and ATI's MR9700 graphics architecture, have a leg up on the competition?

Benchmarks

Driver & Software
Graphics DriverMOBILITY RADEON 9700 6.14.10.6422 (Acer Ferrari 3200) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 6.14.0010.6396 (Asus M6800N) MOBILITY RADEON 9700 6.14.10.6396 (Blackbox M11 /Dell XPS) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 Pro Turbo 6.14.10.6392 (Dell Inspiron 8600 ATI) MOBILITY RADEON 9600 6.14.0010.6378 (Yakumo Q8M) GeForce FX Go5650 6.14.0010.4482 (Dell Inspiron 8600 Nvidia)
DirectXVersion: 9.0b (4.09.0000.0902)
OSWindows XP Pro, Build 2600 SP1 (2600.xpsp2.030422-1633)
Benchmarks & Settings
Sysmark 2002Version 1.0
MobileMark2002Version 1.0
Quake III Team ArenaTHG3.dem, command line = +set cd_nocd 1 +set s_initsound 0Graphics detail = High Quality
Halo Ver. 1.0.2.581 /Combat EvolvedTimedemo Pixelshader 2.0-Settings
UT2003 Ver.2225Antalus Flyby Demo/Inferno Demo
Aquamark 3Timedemo
Splintercell EMEA1_1_1 Tibilis Demo
FarcryDemo Cooler01

To serve as a comparison for the performance the Acer Ferrari 3200, we used benchmark values from notebooks that we have tested in the past. The features of all devices are described above in the section "Technical data for the Taiwanese Ferrari".