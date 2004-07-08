Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

A Feast For The Eyes: The Ferrari 3200 In Pictures

Visually, the Ferrari 3200 is a true feast for the eyes. The display cover is polished to a high shine and painted in classic Ferrari red. In contrast, the palm rest is silver and the keyboard is finished in anthracite. The latter is slightly curved, which allows for a thoroughly ergonomic position for typing. The keyboard's key force is clearly noticeable. With a maximum brightness of 176.5cd/m², the 15" TFT display is bright and offers more than enough settings options. We measured the white-to-black contrast ratio at 220:1. That's not exactly a top score but it more than does the job.

Four USB connections and the FireWire port are to the rear left of the casing. In the middle is the PC card slot and on the front are the audio connections.

Although the stereo speakers reproduce mid- to and high-level sound very clearly, this notebook does not have a rich bass either. The front is dominated by the integrated 4-in-1-card reader and the eye of the IR port. Conveniently to the right is the switch to turn the integrated Bluetooth and WLAN modules on and off.

Practical for fast and furious typists: the touch pad can be deactivated simply by pressing the key combination "Fn+F7".