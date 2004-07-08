Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

Technical Data For The Taiwanese Ferrari
In addition to the specs of the Acer Ferrari3200, the table below also contains the specs of various notebooks that we tested in the last few months which we feel can be used as comparisons.
|Acer Ferrari 3200
|Asus M6800N
|Blackbox-M11 (Dell XPS)
|Type
|Two-Spindle / All-In-One
|Two-Spindle / Modular
|Two-Spindle / All-In-One
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|330mm x 31mm x 277mm / 13.0" x 1.22" x 10.9"
|352mm x 37mm x 272mm / 13.85" x 1.46" x 10.71"
|360mm x 60mm x 270mm / 14.2" x 2.4" x 10.6"
|Weight of unit
|3118g / 6.86lbs
|2960 g / 6.51lbs
|4400g / 9.68lbs
|Weight of charger and cable
|540g / 1.19lbs
|414 g / 0.91lbs
|1300 g / 2.86 lbs
|Battery Weight
|425g / 15.00 oz
|426 g / 15.00oz
|650 g / 22.95oz
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad
|Touchpad
|Touchpad
|Display Size
|15"
|15.1"
|15.4"
|Display Resolution
|1400x1050
|1400x1050
|1920x1200
|CPU
|Athlon 64 Mobile 2800+
|Pentium-M 1.5 GHz
|Pentium4 2.40 GHz HT
|Memory Type
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM
|PC3200 DDR CL3.0
|Amount of Memory
|512 MB
|512 MB
|512 MB
|Chipset Northbridge
|K8T800
|Intel 82855PM (MCH)
|Intel 865
|Chipset Southbridge
|VT8233A
|Intel 82801DBM ICH4-M
|Intel ICH5
|Graphics Controller
|ATI MR9700 128 MB DDR 445MHz /209MHz (core/memory)
|ATI MR9600 64 MB DDR 317MHz /210MHz (core/memory)
|ATI MR9700 128 MB DDR 445MHz/ 263 MHz (core/memory)
|Hard drive bay
|2.5", 9.5mm height
|2.5", 9.5 mm height
|2.5", 9.5mm height
|Ethernet/WLAN
|Broadcom Netextreme 1 GBit / Broadcom 802.11g
|Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit / -
|10/100 MBit/ -
|Bluetooth-Radio
|Yes, Widcomm
|No
|option
|Modem
|Agere Systems AC97
|Soft K56 Dta Fax SmartCP
|Smart Link 56k
|Audio
|Realtek AC97
|SigmaTel C-Major Audio
|SigmaTel C-Major Audio
|Battery Capacity
|65.12 Wh
|63.64 Wh
|95 Wh
|DVD-/CD-R/RW-Drive
|Panasonic UJ825 S 4x/2x8x//16x8x24xDVD-R/-RW//CD-R/-RW (Multi-DVD)+2x DVD-RAM+2.4xDVD+R/+RW
|Toshiba SD-R2512 8x//24x24x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RW Combo Laufwerk
|DVD+RW-Drive
|Hard disk
|Hitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N080ATMR04 ATA-6 80 GB/4200rpm/8 MB
|Hitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N080ATMR04 ATA-6 80 GB/4200rpm/8 MB
|80 GB
|PC-Card Slot(s)
|1x type II (L)
|1xtype II ( L)
|1xtype II
|Floppy Drive
|No
|No
|USB ports
|4x USB 2.0 (L)
|4x USB 2.0
|1394 ports
|1x (L)
|1x (L)
|1x
|IR port
|Yes (F)
|IrDA (L)
|No
|Serial Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Parallel Ports
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|No
|VGA out
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|Yes
|PS/2-Connector
|No
|No
|No
|Headphone/Microphone/ Line In Connector
|Yes/Yes/Yes (L)
|Yes(L)/Yes(L)
|Yes/Yes
|Video-In/Out
|No/Yes (S-Video) (B)
|No/Yes ( B, S-Video )
|No/Yes (S-Video)
|B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
|Extras
|4 in 1 Cardreader for MMC,SDC,SMC,MS (F)
|CD-Player feature
|Dell Inspiron 8600
|Dell Inspiron 8600
|Yakumo Q8M Power64 XD
|Type
|Two-Spindle / Modular
|Two-Spindle / Modular
|Two-Spindle / All-In-One
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|357mm x 36mm x 276mm / 14.01" x 1.42" x 10.87"
|357mm x 36mm x 276mm / 14.01" x 1.42" x 10.87"
|333mm x 47mm x 285mm / 13.1" x 1.85" x 11.2"
|Weight of unit
|3510g / 7.72lbs
|3510g / 7.72lbs
|3985g / 8.77lbs
|Weight of charger and cable
|440 g / 0.97 lbs
|440 g / 0.97 lbs
|735g / 1.62lbs
|Battery Weight
|470 g / 16.59 oz
|470 g / 16.59 oz
|675g / 23.83 oz
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad +Trackstick
|Touchpad +Trackstick
|Touchpad
|Display Size
|15.4"
|15.4"
|15"
|Display Resolution
|1680x1050
|1920x1200
|1024x786
|CPU
|Pentium-M 1.7 GHz
|Pentium-M 1.7 GHz
|Athlon 64 Mobile 3000+
|Memory Type
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM
|PC2100 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
|Amount of Memory
|512 MB
|512 MB
|512 MB
|Chipset Northbridge
|Intel 82855PM (MCH)
|Intel 82855PM (MCH)
|K8T800
|Chipset Southbridge
|Intel 82801DBM ICH4-M
|Intel 82801DBM ICH4-M
|VT8235
|Graphics Controller
|ATI MR9600 Pro Turbo 128 MB DDR 337MHz /243MHz (core/memory)
|Nvidia Geforce FX Go5650 128 MB DDR 325MHz /295MHz (core/memory)
|ATI MR9600 64 MB DDR 350MHz /200MHz (core/memory)
|Hard drive bay
|2.5", 9.5 mm height
|2.5", 9.5 mm height
|2.5", 9.5mm height
|Ethernet/WLAN
|Broadcom 440x 10/100 MBit/ Dell Truemobile 1300
|Broadcom 440x 10/100 MBit/ Dell Truemobile 1300
|VIA compatible 10/100 MBit/ -
|Bluetooth-Radio
|option
|option
|No
|Modem
|BCM V.92 56K Modem
|PCTEL 2304WT V.92 MDC Modem
|Smart Link 56k
|Audio
|Sigma Tel C-Major
|Sigma Tel C-Major
|C-Media AC97
|Battery Capacity
|72 Wh
|72 Wh
|97.68 Wh
|DVD-/CD-R/RW-Drive
|NEC ND-5100A 4x/4x/8x//16x16x24x DVD+R/+RW//CD-R/-RW
|NEC ND-5100A
|Panasonic UJ815 A 2x/1x8x//16x8x24xDVD-R/-RW//CD-R/-RW (Multi-DVD)+2x DVD-RAM
|Hard disk
|Hitachi Travelstar 7K60 HTS726060M9AT00 ATA-6 60 GB/7200rpm/8 MB
|Fujitsu MHT2060AT PL ATA-6 60 GB/4200rpm/2 MB
|Seagate Momentus ST94011A ATA-6 40 GB/5400rpm/2 MB
|PC-Card Slot(s)
|1xtype II ( L)
|1xtype II ( L)
|1x type II (R)
|Floppy Drive
|No
|No
|No
|USB ports
|2x USB 2.0 (2x B)
|2x USB 2.0 (2x B)
|4x USB 2.0 (R,B)
|1394 ports
|1x (L)
|1x (L)
|1x (F)
|IR port
|IrDA 1.1 (L)
|IrDA 1.1 (L)
|Yes (F)
|Serial Ports
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|No
|Parallel Ports
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|VGA out
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|PS/2-Connector
|No
|No
|No
|Headphone/Microphone/ Line In Connector
|Yes(L)/Yes(L)
|Yes(L)/Yes(L)
|Yes/Yes/No (F)
|Video-In/Out
|No/Yes ( B, S-Video )
|No/Yes ( B, S-Video )
|No/Yes (S-Video)
|B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
|Extras
|4 in 1 Cardreader (F)