Trending

Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

By

The comparison between Acer's bright red Ferrari 3200 notebook and the legendary sport's car par excellence is obvious enough. But for a reasonable $2,000 (€2,050), does Acer's Ferrari desktop, equipped with a mobile Athlon64 and ATI's MR9700 graphics architecture, have a leg up on the competition?

Technical Data For The Taiwanese Ferrari

In addition to the specs of the Acer Ferrari3200, the table below also contains the specs of various notebooks that we tested in the last few months which we feel can be used as comparisons.

Acer Ferrari 3200Asus M6800NBlackbox-M11 (Dell XPS)
TypeTwo-Spindle / All-In-OneTwo-Spindle / ModularTwo-Spindle / All-In-One
Dimensions (WxHxD)330mm x 31mm x 277mm / 13.0" x 1.22" x 10.9"352mm x 37mm x 272mm / 13.85" x 1.46" x 10.71"360mm x 60mm x 270mm / 14.2" x 2.4" x 10.6"
Weight of unit3118g / 6.86lbs2960 g / 6.51lbs4400g / 9.68lbs
Weight of charger and cable540g / 1.19lbs414 g / 0.91lbs1300 g / 2.86 lbs
Battery Weight425g / 15.00 oz426 g / 15.00oz650 g / 22.95oz
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpadTouchpad
Display Size15"15.1"15.4"
Display Resolution1400x10501400x10501920x1200
CPUAthlon 64 Mobile 2800+Pentium-M 1.5 GHzPentium4 2.40 GHz HT
Memory TypePC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5PC2700 DDR SDRAMPC3200 DDR CL3.0
Amount of Memory512 MB512 MB512 MB
Chipset NorthbridgeK8T800Intel 82855PM (MCH)Intel 865
Chipset SouthbridgeVT8233AIntel 82801DBM ICH4-MIntel ICH5
Graphics ControllerATI MR9700 128 MB DDR 445MHz /209MHz (core/memory)ATI MR9600 64 MB DDR 317MHz /210MHz (core/memory)ATI MR9700 128 MB DDR 445MHz/ 263 MHz (core/memory)
Hard drive bay2.5", 9.5mm height2.5", 9.5 mm height2.5", 9.5mm height
Ethernet/WLANBroadcom Netextreme 1 GBit / Broadcom 802.11gBroadcom NetXtreme Gigabit / -10/100 MBit/ -
Bluetooth-RadioYes, WidcommNooption
ModemAgere Systems AC97Soft K56 Dta Fax SmartCPSmart Link 56k
AudioRealtek AC97SigmaTel C-Major AudioSigmaTel C-Major Audio
Battery Capacity65.12 Wh63.64 Wh95 Wh
DVD-/CD-R/RW-DrivePanasonic UJ825 S 4x/2x8x//16x8x24xDVD-R/-RW//CD-R/-RW (Multi-DVD)+2x DVD-RAM+2.4xDVD+R/+RWToshiba SD-R2512 8x//24x24x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RW Combo LaufwerkDVD+RW-Drive
Hard diskHitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N080ATMR04 ATA-6 80 GB/4200rpm/8 MBHitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N080ATMR04 ATA-6 80 GB/4200rpm/8 MB80 GB
PC-Card Slot(s)1x type II (L)1xtype II ( L)1xtype II
Floppy DriveNoNo
USB ports4x USB 2.0 (L)4x USB 2.0
1394 ports1x (L)1x (L)1x
IR portYes (F)IrDA (L)No
Serial PortsNoNoNo
Parallel PortsYes (B)Yes (B)No
VGA outYes (B)Yes (B)Yes
PS/2-ConnectorNoNoNo
Headphone/Microphone/ Line In ConnectorYes/Yes/Yes (L)Yes(L)/Yes(L)Yes/Yes
Video-In/OutNo/Yes (S-Video) (B)No/Yes ( B, S-Video )No/Yes (S-Video)
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
Extras4 in 1 Cardreader for MMC,SDC,SMC,MS (F)CD-Player feature
Dell Inspiron 8600Dell Inspiron 8600Yakumo Q8M Power64 XD
TypeTwo-Spindle / ModularTwo-Spindle / ModularTwo-Spindle / All-In-One
Dimensions (WxHxD)357mm x 36mm x 276mm / 14.01" x 1.42" x 10.87"357mm x 36mm x 276mm / 14.01" x 1.42" x 10.87"333mm x 47mm x 285mm / 13.1" x 1.85" x 11.2"
Weight of unit3510g / 7.72lbs3510g / 7.72lbs3985g / 8.77lbs
Weight of charger and cable440 g / 0.97 lbs440 g / 0.97 lbs735g / 1.62lbs
Battery Weight470 g / 16.59 oz470 g / 16.59 oz675g / 23.83 oz
Pointing Device(s)Touchpad +TrackstickTouchpad +TrackstickTouchpad
Display Size15.4"15.4"15"
Display Resolution1680x10501920x12001024x786
CPUPentium-M 1.7 GHzPentium-M 1.7 GHzAthlon 64 Mobile 3000+
Memory TypePC2700 DDR SDRAMPC2700 DDR SDRAMPC2100 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
Amount of Memory512 MB512 MB512 MB
Chipset NorthbridgeIntel 82855PM (MCH)Intel 82855PM (MCH)K8T800
Chipset SouthbridgeIntel 82801DBM ICH4-MIntel 82801DBM ICH4-MVT8235
Graphics ControllerATI MR9600 Pro Turbo 128 MB DDR 337MHz /243MHz (core/memory)Nvidia Geforce FX Go5650 128 MB DDR 325MHz /295MHz (core/memory)ATI MR9600 64 MB DDR 350MHz /200MHz (core/memory)
Hard drive bay2.5", 9.5 mm height2.5", 9.5 mm height2.5", 9.5mm height
Ethernet/WLANBroadcom 440x 10/100 MBit/ Dell Truemobile 1300Broadcom 440x 10/100 MBit/ Dell Truemobile 1300VIA compatible 10/100 MBit/ -
Bluetooth-RadiooptionoptionNo
ModemBCM V.92 56K ModemPCTEL 2304WT V.92 MDC ModemSmart Link 56k
AudioSigma Tel C-MajorSigma Tel C-MajorC-Media AC97
Battery Capacity72 Wh72 Wh97.68 Wh
DVD-/CD-R/RW-DriveNEC ND-5100A 4x/4x/8x//16x16x24x DVD+R/+RW//CD-R/-RWNEC ND-5100APanasonic UJ815 A 2x/1x8x//16x8x24xDVD-R/-RW//CD-R/-RW (Multi-DVD)+2x DVD-RAM
Hard diskHitachi Travelstar 7K60 HTS726060M9AT00 ATA-6 60 GB/7200rpm/8 MBFujitsu MHT2060AT PL ATA-6 60 GB/4200rpm/2 MBSeagate Momentus ST94011A ATA-6 40 GB/5400rpm/2 MB
PC-Card Slot(s)1xtype II ( L)1xtype II ( L)1x type II (R)
Floppy DriveNoNoNo
USB ports2x USB 2.0 (2x B)2x USB 2.0 (2x B)4x USB 2.0 (R,B)
1394 ports1x (L)1x (L)1x (F)
IR portIrDA 1.1 (L)IrDA 1.1 (L)Yes (F)
Serial PortsYes (B)Yes (B)No
Parallel PortsYes (B)Yes (B)Yes (B)
VGA outYes (B)Yes (B)Yes (B)
PS/2-ConnectorNoNoNo
Headphone/Microphone/ Line In ConnectorYes(L)/Yes(L)Yes(L)/Yes(L)Yes/Yes/No (F)
Video-In/OutNo/Yes ( B, S-Video )No/Yes ( B, S-Video )No/Yes (S-Video)
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
Extras4 in 1 Cardreader (F)