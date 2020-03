3D-Gaming: Game Demos From 3D-Mark 2001

The basis for this test are the four game demos from 3D-Mark 2001. These run in an endless loop until the battery is empty.

The Taiwanese Ferrari gets extremely thirsty under full power. After a little more than an hour the tank (i.e. battery) is empty. Although the battery life can be greatly extended using the power play default settings, 3D FPS games such as Splintercell become unplayable due to the extremely low frame rates.