Acer Packs the Athlon64, More Fire Power Under Its Ferrari 3200 Notebook's Hood

Battery Tests

Business Applications: Mobilemark 2002

In terms of battery run times, Acer's Ferrari 3200 is typical of a sports model. In city traffic, or rather in daily operation with Mobilemark's typical mix of business applications, the "desktop Ferrari" is a battery-guzzler.

The Ferrari 3200 is also overtaken in this respect by the Q8M from Yakumo, the other Athlon64 notebook in the test. That said, it should be noted that the CPU in the Yakumo racer works at a fixed clock speed of 800MHz in battery operation. This device also sports a battery with far higher capacity (98Wh).

The effect of power play settings is once again interesting on the Acer Ferrari 3200: if the user opts for minimum clock speed on the graphics core and graphics memory, battery life is extended by a further 30 minutes without any noticeable loss in performance. The maximum battery life cited by Acer of two and a half hours is easy to attain if you now reduce the display brightness a touch.