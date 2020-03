Open GL: Quake III Team Arena

For Quake III we also put our own time demo to the test - THG3.dem. All measurements were conducted at maximum game quality settings.

This discipline is won by a wide margin by the Inspiron 8600 configuration with Nvidia's Geforce FX Go5650. Acer's Ferrari 3200 is unable to stand its ground against either Dell's XPS or the Inspiron 8600 with MR9600 Pro.