AARP Says Tech is Key to Connecting Generations

There are over 1.6 billion people over the age of 50 worldwide, with 111 million living in the U.S. alone. While many are computer literate there are others who can't make the most of current technology.

According to AARP, the best way to teach these older users about newer technology is to have them use it with their children or grandchildren. Anne Marie Kilgallon, AARP's VP of Strategy and Innovation, said that this learning can take two forms. Kids can teach their elders how to use new tech tools or those in the 50+ cohort can teach themselves to use technology to communicate with the younger generation.

"AARP is really focusing on technology and the connector it can be across generations, regardless of what age you are and meeting you where you are," Kilgallon told Amy Oztan of FamilyTech TV.

The AARP executive explained that, in many families, the teenager is the CIO, managing devices and training other family members. However, in other households, the older generation is completely self-sufficient.

"Technology is a continuum. There's people who are tech savvy and people who are tech shy and they range in all ages. You can still find people who are millenials and probably not super tech savvy, but then you'll find people who are over 50 and completely tech savvy," Kilgallon said.

She also said that users who are 50+ are the largest growing segment on Facebook where they communicate with friends and relatives of all ages.