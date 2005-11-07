A Solid Multimedia Notebook From HP

MobileMark 2005 Battery Benchmarks, Continued

MobileMark 2005 Battery Benchmarks Conclusions

With its faster CPU and memory the HP DV4000 notebook performed better on the MobileMark 2005 Office Productivity performance and response time benchmarks than any mobile computer we've tested in the past. Given the similar CPU speeds of the G25 and DV4000, the G25's performance and response time scores seem low. However, I can assure you that we tested and retested the G25 several times, always achieving scores in the same range. As you'll see in a bit, the DV4000 and G25 performed much more alike in the SYSMark 2004 SE tests.

Experience teaches that battery life is tightly related to capacity. The DV4000's 10.8 volt 8800 mAh 12 cell Lithium Ion battery, the one I used in testing the notebook, can be expected to provide very close to half the battery life of HP's standard 6 cell 10.8 volt 4400 mAh Lithium Ion battery for the DV4000.

If you cut DV4000 8800 mAh battery life results in half (4400 mAh/8800 mAh), the notebook should still yield better MobilityMark 2005 battery life scores than the Qosmio's 10.8 volt 4400 mAh battery on most of the battery life tests. 2:47 vs. 1:53 on the Office Productivity test; 3:00 vs. 2:02 for research and reading; 2:13 vs. 1:40 for DVD playing and 2:03 vs. 1:53 for web browsing. On its standard battery the DV4000 should provide enough power to watch all of even a longer movie on DVD. The closest the two notebooks come in terms of battery life is on web browsing with only 10 minutes separating them.