A Solid Multimedia Notebook From HP

Features Compared: The HP Pavilion DV4000 And Toshiba Qosmio G25

If the Pavilion DV4000 is likely to stay in one place most of the time, the larger and 2 lbs (.9 kg) heavier Qosmio G25 will probably be moved very little if at all. However, that's just fine because the G25 was designed to look, feel and function more like a home entertainment component than a notebook computer. As such, it could sit forever next to an AV receiver or separate amp and preamp units. Who needs mobility in such a device?

The DV4000 is no slouch as a home entertainment device. It can be configured with an excellent DVD/CD RW device and an S-Video output jack and as with the Qosmio G25 you can play DVDs without even booting up Windows. The DV4000 even comes with an infrared port for use with an optional AV remote control. The G25 has a similar port and the remote is included.

You can configure the DV4000 with a wide range of Intel Pentium M and Celeron CPUs. The 2.13 GHz Pentium M 770 CPU in our DV4000 is slightly faster than the 2.0 GHz Pentium M 760 that was included in our Qosmio evaluation unit from Toshiba. Also the DV4000's 533 MHz memory modules give it an advantage over the G25 with its 400 MHz modules. As you'll see later, these differences made for some differences in performance.

MobilityGuru normally tests mobile computer battery life using the standard battery, the battery normally supplied with the computer. If the manufacturer also sends a higher capacity battery, we run a key battery life test using that battery. HP sent only the 10.8 volt, 8800 mAh high capacity battery for the DV4000. So, all battery tests for the DV4000 were done with the high capacity battery. When I tested the Qosmio G25, I used its standard battery, which has half the capacity of the DV4000's high capacity battery (4400 mAh). I'll discuss this issue later and explain why we can still compare battery life results between the two notebooks.

Both the DV4000 and the G25 have high end graphics controllers: the DV4000 ATI's Mobility Radeon X700 and the G25 NVIDIA's GeForce Go 6600 mobile controller. These controllers provide enough graphics power to run more complex 2D and 3D graphics applications including games. By recently making the Radeon X700 available as an alternative to Intel's Graphics Media Accelerator 900, HP significantly enhanced the usability and extended the lifetime of the DV4000 platform.

I've been testing so many lightweight laptops outfitted, at best, with the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 900 controller that I almost began to believe that portable computers were useless for fancy graphics applications. My DV4000 graphics tests and memories of my G25 tests easily brought me back to reality. It's really possible for a portable computer to do more than 1 frame per second of 3D motion graphics.