A Solid Multimedia Notebook From HP

3DMark05 Benchmarks, Continued

3DMark05 Benchmarks Conclusions

The display on the Toshiba Qosmio G25 has a higher resolution (1440 x 900) than the one on the HP Pavilion DV4000 (1280 x 800). So, it's not surprising that the G25 receives a moderately lower score on all of the 3DMark05 tests than the DV4000 when tests are done at highest resolution. There are more dots to cover on the G25 than on the DV4000 and the G25's NVIDIA graphics controller just needed more time to build a screen full of data than the DV4000's ATI controller.

How do I know that the G25's controller isn't just slower? Answer: When screen resolution is standardized at 1024 x 768 on both notebooks things are different. The G25 sometimes does a little better than the DV4000. All-in-all these two notebooks are pretty closely matched on graphics performance.

When playing games or just watching the 3DMark05 simulations on the DV4000 I found the display to be very sharp with very good brightness and contrast. These display characteristics along with 3D motion that was smooth in almost all cases helped enhance the feeling of realism. The G25 did even better in this area.