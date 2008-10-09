Trending

YouTube Adds Audio Preview to Comments Section, xkcd Fans Laugh Out Loud

By

YouTube comments can be a lot of things they shouldn’t be. Those who frequent Google’s video sharing site are often responsible for harsh, offensive, tangential or just downright irrelevant comments.

The Audio Preview button might ring a few bells with anybody who’s a regular visitor to Randall Monroe’s xkcd.com. In a recent comic, Monroe depicts a girl writing a virus that would read YouTubers’ comments back to them before posting, in the hopes that those posting inane or seemingly pointless remarks would realize they were morons.

When posting a comment, in addition to the Post Comment and Discard buttons, you’ll also see an Audio Preview button that will have a speech synth read your post back to you. While it’s not all that exciting (no emotion or expression more than likely takes the fun out of calling someone a tool), it’s nice to see the nice people at YouTube have a sense of humour. Either that or they too are sick of the lamer comments that go around.

All jokes aside, we’re fairly sure this will increase the amount of spam in the comments section, at least for the first couple of weeks (that is, if YouTube plans on keeping it). Anywhere there’s a speech synth, you can expect to see a sizeable group of kids typing in as many dirty words as they can to see what they can “make the dude say.”

Naturally XKCD fans are pleased about the addition. Click here for the xkcd blag. Click here for the original comic.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • resonance451 10 October 2008 03:58
    Rofl, lamer comments. We need to have more articles with these kinds of terms. 4srs.
    Reply
  • 10 October 2008 20:31
    Maybe we'll finally learn how babby is formed
    Reply
  • 14 January 2009 13:27
    buy viagra at safeway buy viagra at safeway
    buy viagra australia buy viagra australia
    buy viagra australian buy viagra australian
    buy viagra bradenton buy viagra bradenton
    buy viagra buy cheap viagra index buy viagra buy cheap viagra index
    buy viagra by pill buy viagra by pill
    buy viagra canada buy viagra canada
    buy viagra canada review buy viagra canada review
    buy viagra canada warning buy viagra canada warning
    buy viagra caverta buy viagra caverta
    buy viagra cheap buy viagra cheap
    buy viagra cheap fed ex buy viagra cheap fed ex
    buy viagra cheap india pharmacy buy viagra cheap india pharmacy
    buy viagra cheap online buy viagra cheap online
    buy viagra cheap prices buy viagra cheap prices
    buy viagra cheap through online sales buy viagra cheap through online sales
    buy viagra cheap viagra order viagra buy viagra cheap viagra order viagra
    buy viagra cheapest buy viagra cheapest
    buy viagra cheaply
    Reply