YouTube Adds Audio Preview to Comments Section, xkcd Fans Laugh Out Loud

The Audio Preview button might ring a few bells with anybody who’s a regular visitor to Randall Monroe’s xkcd.com. In a recent comic, Monroe depicts a girl writing a virus that would read YouTubers’ comments back to them before posting, in the hopes that those posting inane or seemingly pointless remarks would realize they were morons.
When posting a comment, in addition to the Post Comment and Discard buttons, you’ll also see an Audio Preview button that will have a speech synth read your post back to you. While it’s not all that exciting (no emotion or expression more than likely takes the fun out of calling someone a tool), it’s nice to see the nice people at YouTube have a sense of humour. Either that or they too are sick of the lamer comments that go around.
All jokes aside, we’re fairly sure this will increase the amount of spam in the comments section, at least for the first couple of weeks (that is, if YouTube plans on keeping it). Anywhere there’s a speech synth, you can expect to see a sizeable group of kids typing in as many dirty words as they can to see what they can “make the dude say.”
Naturally XKCD fans are pleased about the addition. Click here for the xkcd blag. Click here for the original comic.
buy viagra australia buy viagra australia
buy viagra australian buy viagra australian
buy viagra bradenton buy viagra bradenton
buy viagra buy cheap viagra index buy viagra buy cheap viagra index
buy viagra by pill buy viagra by pill
buy viagra canada buy viagra canada
buy viagra canada review buy viagra canada review
buy viagra canada warning buy viagra canada warning
buy viagra caverta buy viagra caverta
buy viagra cheap buy viagra cheap
buy viagra cheap fed ex buy viagra cheap fed ex
buy viagra cheap india pharmacy buy viagra cheap india pharmacy
buy viagra cheap online buy viagra cheap online
buy viagra cheap prices buy viagra cheap prices
buy viagra cheap through online sales buy viagra cheap through online sales
buy viagra cheap viagra order viagra buy viagra cheap viagra order viagra
buy viagra cheapest buy viagra cheapest
buy viagra cheaply