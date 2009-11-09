Yahoo Officially Lands on China's Porn List

After smacking Google around with its anti-porn stick a few months back, the Internet Society of China--the Chinese government's "watchdog" patrolling for porn and other sensitive subjects--is now going after Yahoo and the photo-sharing website it is currently hosting. More specifically, the government is accusing Yahoo of violating social morals by allowing the pornographic material on its domains.



Computerworld reports that the Chinese version of Yahoo Space provided the offending visuals, however Alibaba Group, the local e-commerce group that owns Yahoo China, closed Yahoo Space a week ago. A spokesperson for Alibaba Group said that the company is currently restructuring Yahoo Space to "focus on entertainment features." Yahoo Space was a site that allowed registered users to share their photo albums with attached blogs.



Currently there's no word if China will take the same "blocking" action it used with Google. To appease the Chinese government, Yahoo may install age gates or an approval process when Yahoo Space eventually re-opens for business. Additionally, Yahoo may need to change the algorithm of its China search engine to block problematic material slipping through.