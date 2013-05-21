Microsoft Reveals New Interactive TV Series for Xbox

While Microsoft fans wait with baited breath for the unveiling of the new Xbox, the Redmond, Washington-based company has given us a little something to chew on in the meantime. The company is hoping to continue its assault on living room entertainment with the launch of a brand new show aimed at music fans.

Dubbed 'The Music Room,' Edge Magazine reports that the show will be hosted by model and TV presenter Laura Jackson and will be exclusive to Xbox users. The show's trailer promises to bring viewers the hottest new bands around as well as performances from the likes of Everything Everything, Don Broco and Swim Deep. The first episode will also feature Carl Barat of the Libertines.

So, where does the interactive part of this show come in? According to Edge, viewers will be able to vote to determine the finale in real time. However, the trailer offers a sneak peek of other interactive functionality that viewers can expect. The example given poses the question, "What should Laura do next?" with available options including "Sneak into soundcheck," Play Dance Central 3," or "Nose around the backstage."

The show kicks off on May 29 at 20:30 BST and will be accessible to Xbox Live Gold users. Check out the trailer below: