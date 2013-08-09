Xbox One DVR Features for Gold Members Only

Recently, Microsoft revealed the Xbox One's DVR capabilities: the box will always record the last five minutes of gameplay.

Of course, all the fancy-shmancy DVR and streaming capabilities that Microsoft outlined at the Xbox One conference and its E3 2013 conference comes with a catch: it's only available for Xbox Live Gold members. Yup, just like with the Xbox 360, Xbox Live Silver members will be locked out of many of the key features for the Xbox One.

To be fair, forking over $60 a year for an easy to use streaming is a heck of a lot better deal than what Xbox Live Gold was offering with the Xbox 360.

