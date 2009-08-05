Xbox 360 Games on Demand Revealed

Microsoft will be rolling out next week its first wave of "Games on Demand" for Xbox 360. Gamers will be able to purchase full games right from Xbox Live using real money (none of those Microsoft Points involved), which will be downloaded over the network and onto the hard drive.
The service will launch on August 11, and will be comprised of the following games:
- Assassin's Creed
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Burnout Paradise
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Call of Duty 2
- Prey
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
- Fight Night Round 3
- SEGA Rally
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Test Drive: Unlimited
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Mass Effect
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Meet The Robinsons
- Viva Piñata
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Viva Piñata 2: Trouble in Paradise
- Need for Speed Carbon
Source: Eurogamer.