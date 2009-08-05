Xbox 360 Games on Demand Revealed

Microsoft will be rolling out next week its first wave of "Games on Demand" for Xbox 360. Gamers will be able to purchase full games right from Xbox Live using real money (none of those Microsoft Points involved), which will be downloaded over the network and onto the hard drive.

The service will launch on August 11, and will be comprised of the following games:

Assassin's Creed

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Burnout Paradise

Perfect Dark Zero

Call of Duty 2

Prey

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Fight Night Round 3

SEGA Rally

Kameo: Elements of Power

Test Drive: Unlimited

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas

Mass Effect

Tomb Raider: Legend

Meet The Robinsons

Viva Piñata

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Viva Piñata 2: Trouble in Paradise

Need for Speed Carbon

Source: Eurogamer.