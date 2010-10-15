Cataclysm MMO Gaming Mouse In December

Friday SteelSeries revealed a new MMO gaming mouse co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and themed around the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Cataclysm. Slated to hit stores on December 7 for $99.99 USD, the new Cataclysm mouse will offer PC gamers 14 buttons and more than 130 preset game commands.

"Since the release of the original World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse in 2008, we’ve received feedback from thousands of World of Warcraft players, both Horde and Alliance, on how they’ve customized their World of Warcraft mice and what they would like us to do next," said Bruce Hawver, SteelSeries CEO. "For two years, our R&D team worked hard with Blizzard Entertainment to incorporate the great feedback and to enhance the mouse technology and game integration. The new Cataclysm mouse is the result of that collaboration: it provides a wide range of customization options and delivers a more comfortable, intuitive, and ultimately better experience."

Even for PC gamers who aren't fans of World of Warcraft, the new mouse looks hot, sporting a metallic armor-like surface with the illuminated, fiery soul of Deathwing the Destroyer searing through the plates. The MMO mouse is both PC and Mac compatible, and features a lift distance of 1 to 5-mm, a tracking speed of 150 inches per second and 11,750 frames per second, up to 5,040 DPI and more.

According to SteelSeries, macros and controls can be assigned to all buttons directly within the game. "Together with its 16-million color illumination options, 4 pulsation levels, the ability to save up to 10 character-linked profiles in the software and 1 profile directly on the mouse, players have a wide range of options to customize their gaming experience," the company said.

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm is slated to hit the PC on December 7, 2010, the same day the mouse becomes available to subscribers and gamers alike.