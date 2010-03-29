VIDEO: Windows Phone 7 Ported to HTC HD2

When Microsoft announced Windows Phone 7 at the Mobile World Congress last month, everyone was surprised to learn that the HTC HD2 would not be getting the new OS once it launched. The HTC HD2 was instead going to remain a Windows Mobile 6.5 device, which in turn raised the question of who would buy the phone now that they knew it would be out of date by the fall?

Well, it looks like things aren't over just yet for the HD2. Apparently some Russian developers have managed to port Windows Phone 7 to the HTC HD2. HTCpedia admin tom_codon says WiFi, Blutooth and GPS are almost all working. The graphics drivers are a little laggy but according to Tom, they're planning to release a beta version soon.

Check out the videos below.

More on the HTCPedia forums (via Engadget).