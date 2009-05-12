TechRadar UK says that a report commissioned by Ofcom has found that WiFi signals in the home can be slowed down by certain devices like baby monitors. Naturally, these rumors have stirred up quite a fuss. However, don’t panic yet. It’s not as dire a situation as it seems and no, you don’t have to choose between monitoring your baby’s mewing and zippy net speeds.
Yes, baby monitors do have an effect but so do a whole ream of other gadgets that make for less appealing news. TechRadar quotes the report as saying, "Our research suggests that this is not the case, rather the affected parties are almost certainly seeing interference from non-Wi-Fi devices such as microwave ovens, Audio Video senders, security cameras or baby monitors."
So really, if you’re that desperate for faster internet, you can try ditching your microwave, AV sender, security camera and pretty much everything else running on a frequency of 2.4 GHz.
Report: Baby Monitors Slow Down WiFi Signals
*Shuts down all baby monitors*
Unless you really need the speed for something, it wouldn't be worth it. G is fine for 99.9% of the population.
This article doesn't say how much it slows it. If one baby monitor slows it by 1 kB/s, then this is not a big deal. Obviously if it gets into the 100kB/s and up range, it starts to turn into a bigger deal.
But i will say this: I have a 2.0 MB connection. My friend has an 8.0 (same upload speeds). I don't notice a difference in internet speeds or gaming between the two. Most people won't. So baby monitors = not a big deal.
Not if you use a 900mhz baby monitor, like I do... :)