Wal-Mart Employee Demos TV With Porn

It's happened to all of us. We've walked into the television section of an electronics store and we see the same movie playing on all the displays and wishing that something better was on instead.

While we do realize the purpose of having the same image replicated over and over again so that customers can have the illusion of a fair comparison, we know better as the displays aren't all getting the same clean signal and are usually not calibrated to the same standard.

Two 20-year olds – one of which was an employee – looking to spice things up at their local Wal-Mart, however, ended up arrested on a felony obscenity complaint after using a pornographic DVD as demo material.

“The pornographic DVD was visible to the general public as they were shopping,” according to a police report. The SW Times reports that a customer notified a manager before the DVD was removed.