Volkswagen Aqua: The Futuristic Hovercraft Car

Created by industrial designer Yuhan Zhang, the Volkswagen Aqua concept takes the world of futuristic automobiles to a whole new level. Sure there are plenty of futuristic car concepts out there that are stylistically appealing, but the Volkswagen Aqua concept sets itself apart by combining sleek designs with realistic practicality.

This versatile vehicle utilizes a combination of hovercraft and car technology that allows it to traverse over any terrain imaginable from lakes and rivers to rugged off-road terrains. Operating with two motor components, the Volkswagen Aqua utilizes a low emission hydrogen fuel cell motor and an electric motor.

Although the Aqua may just be a concept at the time, it would be an amazing feat to see the development of such hybrid vehicles coming into production for the general public.