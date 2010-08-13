Report: Verizon iPhone will Have New Antenna

While it still seems hard to believe that Verizon would poke fun at the iPhone and then later offer the device on its own network, reports of a Verizon CDMA iPhone continue to appear again and again. The latest rumor stems from an unnamed source who claims to have handled numerous prototypes over the last few months. If the report is true, then the device will arrive with improvements over the current iPhone 4.

According to the report, the Verizon device will feature a new, internal antenna--reportedly at the company's insistence--and an improved hull for a better grip. There was also mention of a larger screen for this particular model--bigger than what's seen on the new iPhone 4. As for the faster processor speed, the number wasn't specified however it's speculated to run at 1.2 GHz.

Monday brought reports that Apple submitted orders for millions of units of Qualcomm CDMA chipsets for a Verizon iPhone due to enter production in December. This was indicative of a January launch however it would contradict AT&T's seven-year "exclusivity" deal with Apple that concludes in 2012. Verizon spokesman John Johnson even said that the company didn't have plans to carry the device "in the immediate future" back in June -- but 2012 isn't exactly immediate.