Verizon to Switch to Tiered Plans this Summer

Despite the fact that unlimited data plans seem to quickly be falling out of fashion with network operators, Verizon used one to lure would-be iPhone-owners to its network back in January. However, it seems Verizon’s $30 Unlimited Data plan is on the way out, too.



According to Fran Shammo, president and chief executive officer of Verizon Telecom and Business, the carrier only offered the plan because it didn’t want anyone to have a restricted experience when it came to the Verizon network.



"We didn't really want to put up a barrier to anybody who wanted to come over and experience the Verizon Wireless network," Shammo said. "So we felt that it was important to go out at the $30," he continued, adding that they were going to be moving to a tiered pricing system "in the mid-summer timeframe."



Though he couldn’t provide any specifics, Shammo said that it’d be providing an “affordable” entry-level point and that we’d get a flavor of the pricing when they launch the HTC Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolt does not yet have a release date.



