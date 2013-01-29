Twitter's Vine Editor's Pick Showcases Porn, Apple Retaliates

It seems after Vine, the video-sharing app that allows Twitter users to share six-second looping video clips was launched, a pornographic video was briefly showcased on the app's "Editor Pick" list.



The clip appeared momentarily, but it was spotted before it was swiftly taken down. A video sporting the "I love NY" logo is currently the top editor's pick.



The clip itself was protected by an NSFW filter, with users having to click on the screen to view the video.



"A human error resulted in a video with adult content becoming one of the videos in Editor's Picks, and upon realizing this mistake we removed the video immediately," said a Twitter representative. "We apologize to our users for the error."



Apple, which is known for its strict policy over adult content and nudity, responded by removing Vine from the 'Editor's Choice' section of the iOS App Store. The company recently removed a popular photography application as it allegedly allowed easy access to nude photos.

