Apple Trademarks ''There's an App for That''

Aside from serving as an annoying affirmation for iPhone users, "There an app for that" has also become a punch line for many, many jokes aimed at the weird and whacky apps available in the App Store. What started out as a marketing slogan has become much more and now Apple wants to make sure everyone knows it was all their idea.

The Cupertino-based company first filed for a trademark on the phrase on December 4 of 2009 and Trademarkia reports that on October 7, the application was approved. Apple now owns the rights to the phrase 'There's an app for that.'

Now if you think it's mental that Apple been awarded a trademark like this, don't panic just yet. The company only actually owns the rights to the phrase when it's used in a certain way. The trademark application lists the following description:

"Retail store services featuring computer software provided via the Internet and other computer and electronic communication networks; retail store services featuring computer software for use on handheld mobile digital electronic devices and other consumer electronics."

See, it's not completely crazy. Really.