WinMo Smart Phones, Ultra-Big Screens

What's Behind The Screen?
Windows Mobile looks so dated next to the iPhone—or does it? The fastest smart phone so far (at least measured by processor specs) is the phone with the biggest screen we ever saw: the Toshiba TG01, which runs Windows Mobile. The CDMA version of the TG01 has just cleared the FCC (and will soon head to Sprint or Verizon), while the Touch Pro2, which also runs on Windows Mobile, is already available by T-Mobile. Tom’s Guide tested these phones with evaluation units from European carriers. They both have big-touch screens, sleek styling, and plenty of clever ideas, but are they smart enough to make Windows Mobile look as smart as these phones seem?
|Toshiba TG01
|HTC Touch Pro2
|Dimensions (in)
|5.1 x 2.8 x 0.4”
|2.4 x 4.6 x 0.7”
|Weight (oz.)
|4.55 oz.
|6.6 oz
|Display Size (in)
|4.1"
|3.6"
|Resolution (Px)
|480x800
|480x800
|Operating System
|Windows Mobile 6.1
|Windows Mobile 6.1
|Camera
|3.15 Mp w/ auto focus
|3.2 Mp w/ auto focus, secondary VGA CMOS camera for video calls
|Internal Memory
|256 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM
|288 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM
|Memory Card
|microSD up to 32GB
|microSD up to 32 GB
|Connection
|CDMA
|3G (850 MHz; 900 MHz; 1,800 MHz; 1,900 MHz)
|WiFi
|802.11 b/g
|802.11 b/g
|Talk Time
|Up to 240 minutes for WCDMAUp to 300 minutes for GSM
|Up to 390 minutes for WCDMAUp to 510 minutes for GSM
|Standby Time
|Up to 220 hours for GSM
|Up to 750 hours for WCDMAUp to 500 hours for GSM
|Price
|TBA
|$349 with SmartPhone service plan ($499 phone only from Let’s Talk)
|Service
|TBA: Sprint or Verizon
|T-Mobile (Verizon, Sprint and AT&T expected)