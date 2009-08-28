WinMo Smart Phones, Ultra-Big Screens

Trending

Toshiba TG01 vs. HTC Touch Pro2. With huge screens and tons of features, these phones seem like they've got it all. But are they also brainy?

What's Behind The Screen?

Windows Mobile looks so dated next to the iPhone—or does it? The fastest smart phone so far (at least measured by processor specs) is the phone with the biggest screen we ever saw: the Toshiba TG01, which runs Windows Mobile.  The CDMA version of the TG01 has just cleared the FCC (and will soon head to Sprint or Verizon), while the Touch Pro2, which also runs on Windows Mobile, is already available by T-Mobile. Tom’s Guide tested these phones with evaluation units from European carriers. They both have big-touch screens, sleek styling, and plenty of clever ideas, but are they smart enough to make Windows Mobile look as smart as these phones seem?


Toshiba TG01
HTC Touch Pro2
Dimensions (in)
5.1 x 2.8 x 0.4”2.4 x 4.6 x 0.7”
Weight (oz.)
4.55 oz.
6.6 oz
Display Size (in)
4.1"
3.6"
Resolution (Px)
480x800
480x800
Operating System
Windows Mobile 6.1Windows Mobile 6.1
Camera
3.15 Mp w/ auto focus3.2 Mp w/ auto focus, secondary VGA CMOS camera for video calls
Internal Memory
256 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM288 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM
Memory Card
microSD up to 32GBmicroSD up to 32 GB
Connection
CDMA
3G (850 MHz; 900 MHz; 1,800 MHz; 1,900 MHz)
WiFi
802.11 b/g802.11 b/g
Talk Time
Up to 240 minutes for WCDMAUp to 300 minutes for GSMUp to 390 minutes for WCDMAUp to 510 minutes for GSM
Standby Time
Up to 220 hours for GSMUp to 750 hours for WCDMAUp to 500 hours for GSM
Price
TBA
$349 with SmartPhone service plan ($499 phone only from Let’s Talk)
Service
TBA: Sprint or VerizonT-Mobile (Verizon, Sprint and AT&T expected)