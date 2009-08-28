WinMo Smart Phones, Ultra-Big Screens

What's Behind The Screen?

Windows Mobile looks so dated next to the iPhone—or does it? The fastest smart phone so far (at least measured by processor specs) is the phone with the biggest screen we ever saw: the Toshiba TG01, which runs Windows Mobile. The CDMA version of the TG01 has just cleared the FCC (and will soon head to Sprint or Verizon), while the Touch Pro2, which also runs on Windows Mobile, is already available by T-Mobile. Tom’s Guide tested these phones with evaluation units from European carriers. They both have big-touch screens, sleek styling, and plenty of clever ideas, but are they smart enough to make Windows Mobile look as smart as these phones seem?