T-Mobile: We've Got 4G Tablets Coming Too!

In light of all the press Sprint got for talking about its 4G tablet plans, it's not surprising to learn that T-Mobile decided to get in on the action and issue a statement regarding its own 4G plans. Late on Friday, the carrier released a statement saying it plans to include 4G-equipped tablets in what it describes as an "aggressive 4G product lineup" for next year.
The news comes at the same time as a leak revealed a Verizon-branded Motorola tablet that supposedly has LTE support. This has led to questions as to whether or not the device will be among the first to utilize Verizon's newly launched fourth generation LTE network.