T-Mobile: We've Got 4G Tablets Coming Too!

In light of all the press Sprint got for talking about its 4G tablet plans, it's not surprising to learn that T-Mobile decided to get in on the action and issue a statement regarding its own 4G plans. Late on Friday, the carrier released a statement saying it plans to include 4G-equipped tablets in what it describes as an "aggressive 4G product lineup" for next year.

"T-Mobile is working closely with the majority of our OEM partners to deliver 4G products by integrating HSPA+ into roadmaps in 2011 as the dominant global standard. Consumers will continue to see HSPA+ fuel future innovation in a variety of mobile consumer electronics from smartphones and tablets to emerging devices. T-Mobile will continue to be at the forefront of wireless innovation, delivering an aggressive 4G product lineup in 2011, including 4G tablets."

The news comes at the same time as a leak revealed a Verizon-branded Motorola tablet that supposedly has LTE support. This has led to questions as to whether or not the device will be among the first to utilize Verizon's newly launched fourth generation LTE network.