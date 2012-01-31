These Suspenders Are Designed to Improve Posture

We all know how important it is to maintain good posture throughout our lives, yet most of us can't help but slouch in our office chairs, school desks and even while standing up. While there are plenty of ergonomic chairs, yoga balls and pillows out there to remedy these posture problems, sometimes bad habits can prove to be quite difficult to get rid of, especially if you find yourself moving from place to place.

Luckily for those who are unable to take full advantage of ergonomic chairs, there may be a reasonably effective wearable solution on its way. Designed by Carnegie Mellon University student Tobias Sonne, these Posture Suspenders might not be the magic cure many people are looking for, but with enough motivation it could do the trick.

The suspenders don't miraculously cure your slouching habits, but they do alert the wearer with a buzz whenever he or she slips into an unhealthy slouching position. While conventional posture products may use accelerometers, Sonne's Posture Suspenders utilize variable resistance of stretch conductive fabric, resulting in a cheaper product that doesn't require constant calibration. Although the effectiveness of these suspenders rely heavily on the user's determination, perhaps future editions will provide better incentive.