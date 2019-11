Launching this fall and dubbed Surround Sound System for the PlayStation 3, the system will cost $199/€199. Providing virtual Dolby or DTS surround across a 2.1-channel system, Electronista reports that the the all-in-one speaker includes a Night Mode to cut down on audio passing through the room but can put out up to 30W of sustained bass and 10W for each stereo channel. Connectivity comes via an optical audio input or an analog audio input for devices like the PSP.