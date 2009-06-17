Trending

Sony: Wii Owers Will upgrade to PS3

By

Based on past numbers, Nintendo Wii owners are more likely to upgrade to the PlayStation 3 when the price is right.

On Monday, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's new President, CEO and Co-COO Andrew House said that owners of the Nintendo Wii console will eventually upgrade to the PlayStation 3 simply because of its various features. House took on SCEE's golden throne back on May 1 after a long, 14-year reign by former president David Reeves. House was originally Sony Europe's Chief Marketing Officer and Group Executive before taking on the larger role.

In speaking with Edge, House basically said that the upgrade history between Sony and Nintendo isn't anything new. His words ring true if not somewhat obvious: it's certainly not uncommon for gamers to trade in older consoles for newer, beefier versions. It's also not uncommon for gamers to switch platforms if one product offers features more suitable for a particular gamer; in this case, a Blu-ray player or PlayStation 3 exclusive titles.

“If you look back at previous lifecycles, like PS2 versus N64, we have lots of data that suggests that lots of people bought into N64 as their entry level gaming device, and were happy to upgrade to a more powerful machine later in the life cycle when the price point was right for them,” House said. “I think we're going to see this later on PS3, and the fact that it's a Blu-ray player as well and that there's a greater wealth of network based experiences than are perhaps available on the device they already have will add to the proposition. I think that will definitely be a factor in the marketplace.”

So does that mean European gamers will see a price cut with the PlayStation 3 anytime soon? House wasn't exactly clear on the subject, stating that European consumers have understood the total value proposition that comes with the PS3, and are not focused solely on pricing. "We will have to constantly monitor that and make adjustments when all the factors come into play and make the right decisions at the right time," he added.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • starryman 18 June 2009 04:09
    Don't be surprised that one day Sony and Ninentendo get in bed and decide to make Wii games playable on the PS3 through an emulator. Oh man.
    Reply
  • 18 June 2009 04:09
    "European consumers have understood the total value proposition that comes with the PS3, and are not focused solely on pricing" - yeah I'm focused on that that it's expensive, hasn't got a huge amount of exclusives yet and Blu-ray has yet to convince me. On the upside Sony seems more acceptive to modding and hardware failures are less.
    Reply
  • leafblower29 18 June 2009 04:10
    Well then they need to lower the price.
    Reply
  • starryman 18 June 2009 04:13
    FYI - My PS3 still has a burned out Blue-ray laser. Everything works but can't play any of my games, dvds, or Blu-rays. Been stuck playing demos for 6 mos now since Sony is a dick about it. Total hours used approx. 85 hours. My XBOX 360 has about 750 hours on it - while it crashes every 30 hours or so at least it works.
    Reply
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 18 June 2009 04:13
    starrymanDon't be surprised that one day Sony and Ninentendo get in bed and decide to make Wii games playable on the PS3 through an emulator. Oh man.Kinky
    Reply
  • Kary 18 June 2009 04:14
    I'm curious how many people bought the PS3 and upgraded to the Wii.
    Reply
  • afrobacon 18 June 2009 04:16
    ...I thought the N64 was competing against the PS1.

    I for one am switching to PS3 when the price is right (maybe when they lower the price in 5-10yrs or so.) But only since its a Blu-ray player that just happens to play video games.
    Reply
  • snowysoul 18 June 2009 04:21
    Dream on Sony! After reading about all the programming difficulties that developers have had with the PS3 I doubt it. Also Sony has also said before on how they made the programming language difficult, and their reasoning behind this. Well Sony wanted the games to look better as programmers got more accustom to programming on the PS3. However this seems to have been a bad decision in hind sight and Sony should be helping programmers out to help elevate all this. Valve has openly stated how they just wanted to design a good game and make it fun with worrying about the little details that the PS3 language would of had problems with. I own a PS3 and a 360, and have bought many games for the PS3 over the 360 however since more games are only 360 like Fable 2, Halo 3, Left 4 dead. I regret getting a PS3 because Sony refuses to notice their mistakes and correct them. Also WAY to much money for a system that even game companies try to get away from. Mainly because they cost just way to much for so few games.
    Reply
  • IronRyan21 18 June 2009 04:31
    If I was gonna upgrade from a wii it would be to an Xbox 360 . . . I love how this Sony Exec is so cocky about they're overpriced, non profiting Console.
    Reply
  • tayb 18 June 2009 04:41
    I think he is confused as to what an "upgrade" is. But I guess he might be right, there are 28 million more Wii owners out there I bet at some point some of them might want to get a nice blu-ray player and continue playing video games on their Wii. Although I don't think that is the kind of sales he is looking for.
    Reply