Solar Gadgets for Summer

Devotec Solar Sound 2

Unlike the Honeywell wireless speaker, Devotec’s Solar Sound 2 makes a virtue of being small and light and covers the entire top of the device with a solar panel. It all adds up to a mighty mite of solar audio that can go anywhere you want to put music.

While the Honeywell solar speaker looks like a spaceship, Solar Sound 2 is a demure black rectangle that looks like a brick. Its matte finish is a great way to keep fingerprints under control and the Solar Sound 2 comes with a fabric bag and cables.

At 2.2x2.2x6.5 inches, and with a weight of 11.3 ounces, it’s very easy to pick it up and put it anywhere. On the top is a 1.8x6.2 inch solar panel, ready to grab rays.

The Solar Sound 2 has a pair of 1.6-inch speakers that can handle 2 watts of power. The speaker’s enclosure has been optimized for producing bass. I was pleasantly surprised to find that all of the unit’s audio jacks use gold plated connectors.

On top of connecting a phone, computer or music player to the speaker set with Bluetooth, you can use an included audio cable. Finally, the Solar Sound 2 has a built-in microphone and can be used with a phone as a hands-free speaker-phone. In fact, I can even see using it as a car stereo/speaker phone with an iPhone.