Solar Gadgets for Summer

Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 Cont’d

Connecting the K750 solar keyboard to my computer was about as quick and simple as it gets. Plug the included USB transmitter into the computer, and let it configure itself.

No extra software is needed and the installation sequence is printed on the inside of the keyboard’s box. Remove the protective plastic wrap and turn on the keyboard and its set up and ready for your fingers. With a ThinkPad W510, it takes all of 2 minutes to get it working.

Over the course of two weeks, the keyboard stayed charged even though it was used for hours each day; in fact, its charge level never went more than a few percentage points below 100 percent. It charged itself with nothing more than my office’s overhead lighting and some stray sunlight coming in through the windows.

So confident were Logitech engineers that it could be self sufficient with only sun power that there’s no other way to charge the K750’s batteries. All its power came from the pair of 5.5- by 0.9 inch solar cells.

Its operation is smooth as silk. Unfortunately, it lacks a touchpad or mouse. At best it’s only half of a solar desktop.

All told, the $80 K750 solar wireless keyboard is a great way to cut your carbon footprint and stop using throwaway batteries, but is expensive. Expect that it will take something like a year to pay off the keyboard versus throwing away a set of AAA cells every month. After that, it’s as free as the sun.

Pros

Cons

No Charging, No Batteries to Change

Expensive

Charges from Basic Room Lighting

No Touchpad

Sleek, Thin Design

PCs Only

Comes with Transmitter





Final Score: 4.5/5

http://www.logitech.com/en-us/keyboards/keyboard/devices/k750-keyboard

$80