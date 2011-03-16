T-Mobile Confirms Samsung-made Sidekick 4G

Remember that Sidekick 4G we saw back in January? It looked a lot like the old, Sharp-made Sidekicks and, for a device manufactured by Samsung, was kind of ugly. Today T-Mobile made that Sidekick 4G official and we have to say, the press shots do a nice job of making the phone look attractive. Check the two out below:





Powered by Android 2.2, the phone boasts a 3.5-inch touchscreen on a "pop-tilt" hinge. Underneath that lies a full QWERTY keyboard. Input methods aside, the device boasts two cameras (3-megapixels on the back and a front-facing for video-calling) and a 1GHz Hummingbird CPU. Of course, T-Mobile is talking up the '4G' aspect of this device and promising "theoretical peak download speeds of up to 21 Mbps" on it's HSPA+ network.



"Backed by the faster speeds on T-Mobile's 4G network, the new Sidekick 4G offers customers both speed and style," said Andrew Sherrard, senior vice president, product management, T-Mobile USA. "We've reinvented the messaging experience that made the Sidekick such an iconic device, and supercharged it with communication and entertainment experiences that take full advantage of our 4G network."



Price and releasing are TBA, so stay tuned for those.