Samsung Announces Pricey 75-inch Smart TV

Smart TVs are all the rage these days, with many companies heading down the road of web-connected TVs or settop boxes that provide similar functionality. Samsung is no stranger to smart TVs but the company today took things to the next level with its latest offering.

Image via Engadget

Samsung today unveiled the ES9000, a smart TV measuring in at a whopping 75 inches. The 1080p Full HD LCD TV features a 7.9mm rose gold bezel as well as a built-in webcam and all the smart TV bells and whistles we saw from Samsung at CES 2012 back in January. This includes apps, voice/gesture control, WiFi, and face-recognition.

Of course, as you can probably imagine, this kind of display does not come cheap. Heck, it doesn't even come reasonable. Launching in Korea this week, the ES9000 is selling for nearly $17500. Luckily, it does come with Smart Evolution, which is Samsung's way of 'future-proofing' its smart TVs by enabling users to easily upgrade certain components in the TV (such as CPU). Still, we're not sure that alone is enough to convince us we need to drop upwards of $17K on an LCD TV. Probably a good thing, since we don't exactly have that kind of money to spare and Samsung hasn't mentioned a U.S. launch.