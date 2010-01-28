Samsung VP Commits Suicide, Blames Work

The AFP reports that a Samsung Electronics vice president apparently committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his Seoul apartment building. One of the resident security guards discovered the body around 10:30 am. Tuesday morning while performing a routine check of the premises—the deceased was laying next to a flower bed and still bleeding.



According to police officials, the 51-year-old high-level Samsung executive, identified only by his last name Lee, left a memo inside the apartment saying that he had been under a lot of stress thanks to the looming quarterly earnings announcements scheduled for this month. Samsung refused to provide a statement, however a spokesperson told the AFP that the loss was “a personal tragedy.”



JoongAng Daily adds to the report, indicating that the Gangnam Police Precinct in Seoul is currently talking with Lee's family. Police have discovered that Lee spoke to his family earlier that morning, telling them the he was heading to the office. No additional details have been provided thus far.



Before becoming an integral part of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division, Lee earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Seoul National University, and a Ph.D. From Stanford University. JoongAng Daily said that he worked for NTT DoCoMo before joining Samsung in 1992.



Lee's death comes one day after his birthday.