RIM Receives an Acquisition Offer That's Hard to Believe

In what seems like a delayed April Fool's joke, the CEO of United Vision Marketing Firms (UVMF) said on Thursday that the company is making an offering to Research In Motion (RIM) to acquire its BlackBerry assets.

But alas, there doesn't seem to be any jokes involved. After a strategy session with UVMF's board members and consultants, the company proposes an all stock swap deal that will position RIM shareholders to be in a greater equity position by swapping for UVMF's IPO stock price.

"The team at UVMF feels the move is perfect timing on how to better leverage itself against other device makers," the company stated on Thursday. "The deal will help the development of UVMF'S $1.6 Billion proposed Pearson Education Tablet (PET), take UVMF public and develop a new brand imaging campaign for Black Berry Products using UVMF's entertainment ties."

Now here's where the announcement gets a little strange. According to the UVMF, it's a smaller company but is best known for its "big ideas." The actual founder/CEO of the firm, self proclaimed 37-year-old Dr. Nono C. Pearson, started out as a D.J. producer and song writer. He's also supposedly known for starting and predicting new trends including "the biggest in history and some of the worst trends in history, like our current economic crises."

"One trend that Dr. Pearson has been more vocal about in past interviews is what he called 'making country cool' in rap music," the company claims. "This was at the time when the east and west coast rap music ruled the air waves. It's now documented that the 'make country cool' movement in rap music has sold over 78 million records for the recording industry."

Pearson reportedly plans to head to Wall Street with the copyrights to prove that he is the owner of what he calls "Corporate Hip Hop" while pushing the concept to the entertainment business. Meanwhile, UVMF has signed up a multi-platinum selling rapper to help set the trend that will help develop the market and leverage the acquisition deal.

"From day one we have been positioning United Vision Marketing Firm to be the Apple of the future in terms of out innovating the competition by continuously focusing on the best technology, creativity and delivering socially relevant content," says Eze Redwood COO of UVMF.

The company claims it has a huge portfolio of "socially relevant ideas to bring to market that will totally monetize its business model beyond advertising revenue."

Somehow we think RIM might actually decline this offer.