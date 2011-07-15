This Reverse Printer Strips Ink From Your Papers

In a concept that is sure to save trees as well as your precious money, designer Kim Su Yeon has created a printer that doesn't exactly perform the typical task you would expect of a regular printer. The Ink Remover Printer utilizes laser technology to burn the ink right off of paper, essentially becoming your own personal paper recyclers. This would allow you to use the same pieces of paper dozens of times, assuming the printer doesn't set it on fire.

Perhaps an even better version of this printer could recycle the ink as well, saving users the hassle of pricey ink replacements as well as restocking on paper. Although this concept may seem a bit far-fetched, the types of sophisticated laser treatments that dermatologists perform to remove spots from our skin proves that the Ink Remover Printer might become a possibility after all.