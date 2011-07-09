Minimalistic Speaker Looks Like Volume Knob

These portable speakers designed by Hironao Tsuboi are excitingly clever, minimal and simple. Designed to look like a simple volume knob, these speakers give the illusion of an invisible or hidden speaker system. Free from any buttons or bulk, the speaker is turned on by simply turning the dial, and the volume is adjusted in the same manner.

Although these speakers come with an audio jack, USB port and 5V DC connection, it would be even more effective if it utilized a rechargeable battery with Bluetooth capability. With several wires running back and fourth, the speaker loses its unique edge. Considering the fact that these lightweight speakers are only 2.2 inches wide and 1.4 inches high, they may not pack the same punch as larger speaker designs but they sure are portable.