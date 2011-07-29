Parental Controls Guide 2011

Introduction

Pornography isn’t the only thing you need to worry about when it comes to your kids surfing the Web. There are plenty of malicious sites out there, and there's a lot of content online that's not suitable for younger users. However, children can still safely use technology with a few safeguards put into place.

You should physically monitor them as much as you can, but you can’t always be there - that’s where software comes in handy. For example, you can limit when and how much they can use their computer or smartphone, and the monitoring capabilities provided by some software can help prevent and alert you of serious issues, including depression and bullying.

This article will cover the following areas of "digital safety":

Web content filtering: Blocking adult, mature, violent, and other dangerous websites.



PC control and monitoring: Limiting when they can use the computer, what applications and games they can use, and blocking access to system settings.



Mobile control and monitoring: Limiting how many minutes and messages they can use and with whom, if they can make purchases, filtering the Internet, and controlling which apps they can use.



Social networking sites: Monitoring what they post, discover their friends, and watch for predators.