The Palm Pixi Arrives in Walmart

It's pegged as the poor man's Pre, the Pixi doesn't have the same slide out QWERTY keyboard as the Pre, but it is both thinner and lighter than the Palm's first WebOS phone. It packs 8 GB of storage onboard, a 2 megapixel camera with flash, a full QWERTY keyboard, a 320 x 400 capacitive display that measures in at around 2.6-inches, a removable 1150mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Scheduled for launch this upcoming Sunday, Precentral sources say the device was sporting a $400 price tag but wasn't actually in the Walmart system yet. On contract with Sprint, the device is going to cost $100.

(Image via Pre Central)